Facebook pays fines to Russia over banned content

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it has banned seven “surveillance-for-hire” entities that targeted nearly 50,000 people in over 100 countries.These “cyber mercenaries”, the company noted, snooped indiscriminately on journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists, while claiming that their services only targetted criminals and terrorists.These entities, part of the global surveillance-for-hire industry, provide intrusive software and snooping services to any customer, targeting people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information, and compromise their devices and accounts, Meta said in its report following a months-long investigation.“We’re enforcing...
