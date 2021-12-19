ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron is fueling lockdowns in some countries just as others start to loosen restrictions

By Rachel Pannett, Miriam Berger Today at
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands imposed a snap lockdown starting Sunday. Officials in Ireland imposed a nightly curfew from Monday. France banned New Year’s Eve fireworks. Other European countries, including France and Germany, imposed new travel restrictions. Israel has urged people to work from home when possible and is weighing tightened travel restrictions to...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 24

James Rearick
6d ago

Yeah gotta love global social media for stirring up panic, since the white cop killing of black citizens dust is starting to settle & nothing big will happen til primaries

Reply
11
therealest
6d ago

why hasn't any of the issues happened in the areas not forcing mask or shots .life is good where I am thank God

Reply
9
Love muffin
6d ago

As always, nothing but good news from our stunning Failure in Chief, Fubar Joe Biden.

Reply(4)
10
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Mark Rutte
