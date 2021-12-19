Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

If you are looking for the best melatonin gummies it is important to consider what you are hoping to get out of this supplement. A lot of users who take melatonin gummies do so because they experience difficulty sleeping at night and want a natural way to help them fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up well-rested and ready to go.

Gummies come in a variety of shapes and flavors. If you are hoping to fall asleep fast and for between 6-7 hours, it is important that you buy the right supplement for your needs. Many people who take melatonin gummies do so because it ensures they get enough sleep while helping them to avoid feeling groggy in the morning.

Best Melatonin Gummies for Sleep

There are many brands of melatonin gummies on the market today. To help you find the best melatonin gummies, we have compiled a list of our top choices. Please keep in mind that this is an opinion-based article and while there may be other products on the market, these are ones that we find to be the best.

With that said, let’s jump into our list of the 12 Best Melatonin Gummies.

Are melatonin gummies actually effective?

Yes, they are. Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone made in the brain that helps to regulate your internal clock. It’s involved in signaling “wake up” time or “sleep” time to the body and ultimately helps you fall asleep and stay asleep.

At some point, we all run into issues of not being able to sleep well, falling asleep, and staying asleep. Melatonin is a great way to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling well-rested. It’s also been known to enhance the quality of sleep as well as boost energy levels during the day.

How do melatonin gummies work?

Melatonin gummies are made with melatonin, a natural hormone that is produced by your body and helps to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. There is an increased risk of health problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and depression in individuals who do not get enough restful sleep on a regular basis.

Melatonin gummies will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night. When taken prior to bedtime, melatonin gummies can help you sleep up to six or seven hours at night.

How long do melatonin gummies take to work?

Melatonin typically starts taking effect within an hour after you’ve ingested it orally. Studies show that melatonin is even more effective when combined with magnesium and zinc.

What melatonin dosage should I take?

Melatonin should be taken as directed on the label and can vary depending on your age, weight, and whether you’re taking melatonin for other health-related issues. As a guide, we recommend starting with 1mg or 2mg and increasing from there. Many melatonin gummies come in 3mg or 5mg.

Why do melatonin gummies cause drowsiness?

It’s important to realize that melatonin is actually made by your body naturally. However, there are many factors that can prevent it from being produced which is why you may need an extra boost of the hormone to help you fall asleep at night.

There are many reasons you might have trouble falling asleep at night including stress, anxiety, pain, illness, medications, changes to routine or environment.

Once the body has received enough melatonin, it then signals for you to feel tired which leads to sleepiness and drowsiness. These feelings are typically felt between 30 minutes and two hours after taking a dose of melatonin.

The first product on our list of the 12 Best Melatonin Gummies is Elm & Rye ‘s All Natural Sleep Aid. Made with organic, vegan ingredients and natural melatonin, this gummy sleep aid has been made with a proprietary blend of Inulin, Fructose, Stevia, Magnesium Stearate as well as full spectrum CBD oil.

The next product on our list is Verma Farm ‘s Sleep Gummies, which are made with all natural ingredients, premium full spectrum CBD oil, and the soothing benefits of Valerian Root.

Penguin CBD created these delicious melatonin gummies for sleep support that have been formulated with valerian root, passion flower extract, and melatonin. They are non-habit forming with 20mg of full spectrum CBD per bottle.

Vitafusion Extra Strength Melatonin Gummies

Vitafusion Extra Strength Melatonin Gummies are another great option for getting more melatonin into your diet. These gummies contain 5mg of melatonin per serving and 120mg of calcium. You can take these before bed if you need help sleeping, but they’re also great to take during the day for mood support or stress relief.

Pure Relief Nighttime CBD Gummy Bears

Pure Relief Nighttime CBD Gummy Bears combine the sleep-inducing benefits of melatonin with 200mg of full spectrum CBD oil. These gummies are made in America and come in a pack of 30, so you can stock up for nights when you just need to relax into bed.

Olly Sleep Melatonin Gummy

Olly Melatonin Gummy Bears are a favorite of many to help with sleep and relaxation. They contain 10mg of melatonin per serving, so you can take one or two before bedtime for quality rest. Olly’s gummies also include magnesium, which has been shown to help the body remove toxins and relax.

Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Melatonin Gummies

The next product on our list is Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Melatonin Gummies, which contain 0g sugar and 5mg of melatonin per serving. These gummies are all natural and made with the best ingredients to help you get a good night’s sleep each night.

Zarbee’s Naturals Children’s Sleep With Melatonin Gummy Supplement

Another product on our list of the 12 Best Melatonin Gummies is Zarbee’s Naturals Children’s Sleep With Melatonin Gummy Supplement. These tasty gummies are gluten-free, non-GMO, and contain no artificial colors or flavors. They’re designed to provide soothing support for nighttime relaxation, enhanced sleep quality, and calmness.

MegaFood Melatonin Berry Good Sleep Gummies

The next product on our list is MegaFood’s Melatonin Berry Good Sleep Gummies. These tasty treats are made with whole food ingredients, full spectrum CBD oil, melatonin, and lemon balm extract to help you relax into sleep after a long day so you can wake up feeling refreshed.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep

Last on our list of the 12 Best Melatonin Gummies is Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep. These all-natural gummy sleep aids contain 25mg of CBD with 3mg melatonin per serving. They can be taken before bed to promote relaxation and help reduce anxiety so you can get the deep rest you need every night.

Winged Sleepy CBD Gummies

Winged Sleepy CBD Gummies are another great option to help support sleep quality. These delicious gummies contain premium full spectrum CBD oil, melatonin, and the amino acid tryptophan for an easy way to get long lasting relief throughout the night.

Natrol Melatonin Sleep Gummies

These gummies contain 10mg of melatonin and are made from only the finest ingredients. They’re a great option for those looking to reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and get a good night’s rest after a long day.

Final Thoughts

Melatonin gummies are a great choice for many people looking to sleep better and get more restful sleep at night. For best results, we recommend taking the proper dosage of melatonin with magnesium and zinc before bedtime.