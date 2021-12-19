ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson man helps serve the community as Kilted Santa

By Luke Snyder
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9cUR_0dQvuqzN00

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“I’ve learned from life that sometimes magic or miracles don’t just happen you have to make them happen,” said the leader of the Kilted Famers, Justin Fairchild.

Behind this green hood is the kilted Santa. It’s an idea Fairchild first had last December. He wanted to try and bring some much-needed holiday cheer to families during the pandemic.

“I just did a post on my Facebook group. Hey, I would like to do dress up as Santa and deliver presents you know this Christmas Eve and give the Kids around the community a boost and get their spirits up.”

It’s a tradition he’s ready to continue this holiday season by making a list with help from organizations working to adopt families. So on Christmas eve, he’ll be packing up his car ready to make surprise deliverers to kids in need in Jackson, along with a few random stops.

“You get to see happy faces you get to see happier kids around Jackson. You get to see a better community for it.”

Fairchild says the growth of his Facebook group has allowed him to spread his reach, and he hopes through the power of social media that it allows even more kids to get a visit from the kilted Santa in years to come.

“I want it to be a big thing not just here but you know eventually I want it to spread to other communities. You know I can’t deliver everywhere but other people can join on the Kilted Santa project and be Santa’s for their own communities.”

Adding, the best part about putting on the suit is simple.

“It’s delivering the presents I would say. Just the look on kids’ faces and the excitement in your eyes. It’s the way you know Christmas should be after the magic starts leaving.”

Fairchild is currently taking donations that will go directly to buying gifts and wrapping supplies. To help or to contact the kilted Santa there is a link below.
https://www.facebook.com/KiltedSanta

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Christmas, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
WLNS

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WLNS

Family loses presents to car break-in

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rene Davis said she could not get work done on her car over the weekend. When she showed up to the shop first thing Monday, she felt like something wasn’t right. “I know I opened that door and everything was ransacked and then I immediately popped open my trunk and I […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kilted Famers#Nexstar Media Inc
WLNS

Last-minute holiday shoppers fill stores, roads

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are counting down the hours before Christmas day and with the minutes ticking by, shoppers that still have a list to work through are heading to stores right before closing. At the Lansing Mall, shoppers were scrambling to find the perfect gift while others were wrapping up shopping right in […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Napoleon Township Police make traffic stops to give back

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — End of year traffic stops are looking a bit different this year for the Napoleon Township Police Department. The department took to Facebook to announce that instead of giving out tickets during traffic stops, they department handed out $100 bills. The money comes from an anonymous “community benefactor” who donated […]
NAPOLEON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy