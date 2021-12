FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will send three players to the 2022 Pro Bowl, with Matthew Judon, J.C. Jackson and Matthew Slater earning selections on Wednesday night. This is Judon’s third straight Pro Bowl nod, and his first with the Patriots. Jackson, meanwhile, is a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career while Slater extends his record for the most special teams Pro Bowl selections with his tenth. All three players are certainly worthy of playing in the exhibition, which will be held in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6. Judon has been a big hit in his first season in...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO