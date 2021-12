Remote work has always been available to some, but it became a necessity with the onset of the pandemic. Taking so many from the traditional office to a home office, makeshift nook, or even living room, working remotely has certainly taught us our limits when it comes to distractions. Of course, now everyone is starting to trickle back into the office, but some can’t, as the office doesn’t exist anymore, or just isn’t ready. Many people have turned to coffee shops with Wi-Fi, local businesses, or shared workspaces to escape home, or work out of a professional establishment.

