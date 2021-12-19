ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santander Arena, SPAC announce record crowds; Marc Anthony show added [Spotlight]

By Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSantander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center announced that they welcomed record-setting crowds for the first half of their 20th Anniversary season. The Santander Performing Arts Center, 136th N. Sixth St., achieved its highest ranking ever in Theater category of the Pollstar Year End Ticket Sales at 58th among venues...

Reading Eagle

Marc Anthony bringing ‘Pa’lla Voy’ tour to Reading in spring

Marc Anthony will bring his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on March 24. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Anthony is one of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture. He has received countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has been credited with over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube.
READING, PA
