Facebook pays fines to Russia over banned content

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine...

The Independent

Facebook bans 7 ‘surveillance for hire’ entities that snooped on 50,000 users in over 100 countries

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it has banned seven “surveillance-for-hire” entities that targeted nearly 50,000 people in over 100 countries.These “cyber mercenaries”, the company noted, snooped indiscriminately on journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists, while claiming that their services only targetted criminals and terrorists.These entities, part of the global surveillance-for-hire industry, provide intrusive software and snooping services to any customer, targeting people across the internet to collect intelligence, manipulate them into revealing information, and compromise their devices and accounts, Meta said in its report following a months-long investigation.“We’re enforcing...
Reuters

Russia fines Facebook owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has fined Facebook-owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles ($177,000), a Moscow court said on Thursday, for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms. Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in a...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia comments on fines for anti-vaxxers

Russian authorities are 'studying? the implementation and effectiveness of fines for people refusing to sign up for coronavirus vaccines in other countries, the head of the country's consumer and health watchdog has said. "We are studying the experience of different countries, let's see how effective it is, how applicable it...
houstonmirror.com

Russia hits Google with record fine

The landmark legal decision comes amid a growing row over the US tech giant's failure to remove illegal material online. A court in Moscow has fined Google 7.2 billion rubles (around $98.1 million) for repeatedly failing to take down banned content. The decision marks the first time an IT company has faced financial penalties based on the scale of their turnover in Russia.
The Independent

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of about 7.2 billion rubles (about $98.4 million). Google said it would study the court documents before deciding on its next steps.Later Friday, the court also slapped a 1.9 billion ruble ($27.2 million) administrative fine...
Shropshire Star

Russian court fines Google £74 million for failing to remove banned content

The tech giant and rival Meta, owner of Facebook, have both been fined by Russian courts. A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly £74 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta £20 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
AFP

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics. Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals -- within weeks according to a US official -- and Putin said Thursday that Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva.
investing.com

China says to extend tariff exemptions on some U.S. products

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until June 30 next year, the finance ministry said on Friday. More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax By Reuters - Dec 25, 2021. MOSCOW (Reuters) - More...
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
