STEATOR – The city of Streator has approved the 2022 budget and property tax levy. General fund expenses for the city this coming year are expected to be around $10.2 million and revenue just over that at $10.3. According to City Manager David Plyman, the budget surplus is due to a COVID-19 relief grant, and drug enforcement proceeds. Homeowners will be paying around $7 less in taxes on a $100,000 valued home, due to an Equalized Assessed Valuation increase of $5.5 million over the past year. Council approved a levy increase of 4.99% to make police and fire pension contributions.

STREATOR, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO