ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo-area Belle Tire burglarized, suspect in custody

By Schyler Perkins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxfxw_0dQvrsvs00

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Belle Tire in Kalamazoo was broken into early Sunday morning and property was stolen. A suspect was caught and property was returned, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says.

Shortly after 1 a.m. deputies were sent to investigate a burglary alarm at the Belle Tire 5790 Gull Road. When they arrived they saw a man inside the building, who then ran out of the service door.

The suspect tried to run away, but deputies chased him on foot and caught him. After police had him in custody, they found stolen property and burglary tools.

All stolen property was returned, and the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing, and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 26.343.2100. Information can also be reported online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Two hospitalized after Christmas morning crash in Ottawa County

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver and passenger were seriously injured after their car became airborne and struck multiple trees after drifting into a ditch, says the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after midnight on Saturday. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on 148th Avenue near Kelly Street when it […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bell#Belle Tire#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy