Kalamazoo-area Belle Tire burglarized, suspect in custody

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Belle Tire in Kalamazoo was broken into early Sunday morning and property was stolen. A suspect was caught and property was returned, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says.

Shortly after 1 a.m. deputies were sent to investigate a burglary alarm at the Belle Tire 5790 Gull Road. When they arrived they saw a man inside the building, who then ran out of the service door.

The suspect tried to run away, but deputies chased him on foot and caught him. After police had him in custody, they found stolen property and burglary tools.

All stolen property was returned, and the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing, and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 26.343.2100. Information can also be reported online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com .

