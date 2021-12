Ms. Jarman is my daughters second grade teacher at Hayden Peak. There has yet to be a day during this entire year that she has not come home from school praising Ms. Jarman. When I ask her, what makes Ms. Jarman so special, her reply is “everything”. More specifically, she creates a culture where everyone in her class participates, she gets each student involved in the process of learning and makes it fun! Fun? School? to an eight-year-old girl that would rather be outside doing anything else? My daughter tells me of the hands-on activities and varied curriculum presented to them in class when everyone laughs and learns. She tells me that Ms. Jarman is always energetic and in a good mood, but most of all that she cares about all the children in her classroom, they speak of her as a precious friend.

