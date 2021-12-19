ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save when dining out with an amazing Restaurant.com deal

 6 days ago
This is such a busy season, any item that can be scratched off your to-do list is a win. If you’re exhausted from present shopping and all the festivities this time of year brings, it might be time to think about outsourcing dinner.

From being waited upon and skipping the cleanup to grabbing some take-out and ensuring you don’t have to cater to every family member’s dinner whim, dining out is an awesome luxury.

Since money is typically tight during the holidays, it’s the perfect time to invest in this limited-time deal: a $500 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $90.

Yep, you read that right. You’ll be saving 82% off, thanks to this killer deal, letting someone else do the cooking and saving yourself some precious time.

Take a break from the kitchen, without breaking the bank, and also doing the good deed of supporting local businesses as you treat yourself to a delicious meal.

Restaurant.com includes tons of family-friendly options to choose from, from fast and easy favorite spots like Chick-Fil-A, Subway or Panera Bread to sit-down experiences like Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, IHOP, House of Blues, or Señor Frog’s. There are even restaurants that provide gift-ready meals like Edible Arrangements included.

You can order takeout, delivery, or dine-in at over 62,000 restaurants across the country in all 50 states with this deal. Not sure where to order from? Then rely on the Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program from Restaurant.com to help you out. They only allow reviews from actual customers who dined there, so you will get the real scoop and don’t have to worry about fake reviews.

And there’s the potential to save even more if you take advantage of the deals available on Restaurant.com every day. Over 500,000 deals are available daily, with thousands of new deals added every month.

Save big and dine deliciously with Restaurant.com. Get a $500 eGift card for just $90 today.

Prices subject to change.

