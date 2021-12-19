ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

McDonald’s to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — McDonald’s will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company accusing it of racial discrimination.

Herb Washington, who is Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed a lawsuit in February that said the company has treated white owners more favorably and denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities.

McDonald’s said in a statement Thursday that the amount it was paying Washington for 13 franchises was “no more than what we deem a fair price for the value of the restaurants,” Cleveland.com reported .

“While we were confident in the strength of our case, this resolution aligns with McDonald’s values and enables us to continue focusing on our commitments to the communities that we serve,” the company said, adding that “discrimination has no place at McDonald’s.”

WJBF

ACLU announces it will sue South Carolina over ‘illegally gerrymandered’ redistricting maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the State of South Carolina over “newly drawn and illegally gerrymandered state House maps,” according to the organization’s Twitter account Friday morning.  “We’ll see them in court,” a tweet reads. “Again.” The original lawsuit sued the state over “their delayed redistricting process, which largely […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Santa Claus: A town in Georgia or just festive vocabulary?

(STACKER) – Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. […]
GEORGIA STATE
