My third grade daughter has been experiencing her first bout of friend drama this school year. One of her closest friends since kindergarten now has a new close friend in her class, and as a result my daughter has been left behind or left out on several occasions. As a woman, I have had my fair share of changing friendship dynamics and “girl drama” over the years, so it’s hard to see my child go through it, because it brings to mind the pain of similar situations in my own childhood.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO