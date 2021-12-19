ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

UK health minister understands Brexit colleague Frost's resignation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwQVz_0dQvqQNR00

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, who was disillusioned with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Frost's resignation was another blow to Johnson as he faces scandals and the spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant. It also raised questions about the future tone of the European Union (EU) divorce and the course of talks on Northern Ireland. read more

Frost said he was confident that Brexit was secure, but said he had concerns about the government's direction.

"I do understand his reasons. He is a principled man. Principled people do resign from the government," Javid told Sky News.

The European Commission declined to comment when asked for reaction to Frost's resignation. France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday it was time for the British government to rebuild a climate of trust with France and the EU.

'WAR-TIME LEADER' NEEDED

That view was echoed by some of Johnson's own lawmakers.

"The question now is 'Who replaces him?' Is he going to be replaced by someone who is just designed to perhaps appease a wing of the (Conservative) Party or is this actually a real opportunity to press the reset button with the EU?" senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood told Times Radio.

Frost's departure comes on top of warnings from some of Johnson's lawmakers that he must improve his leadership or face a challenge after a litany of controversies and missteps including reports of parties at his office during lockdown.

Javid said Johnson was the best person for Britain's challenges but Ellwood said decision-making in the prime minister's 10 Downing Street office needed to be improved.

"If you don’t have that collective direction of travel, particularly when dealing with an enduring emergency such as Covid, then people will question as to where is all this is heading," he said. "This is not fair weather conditions, we need almost like a war-time leader, we need a strong No. 10."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, additional reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Michel Rose in Paris; editing by Jason Neely and Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

UK's Sunak to say more about hospitality support talks soon - minister

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will talk soon about his discussions with representatives of the hospitality industry who are demanding more government support as the Omicron coronavirus variant hammers their sector, a government minister said. "He was in calls with industry leaders last night and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Irish PM says Brexit talks on track for progress

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ireland believes talks between Britain and the European Union are on track for progress and David Frost's replacement as British lead negotiator by Liz Truss has not changed that, prime minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday. "I was worried about it when I heard of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM under fire as cabinet secretary accused of misleading officials over parties

Boris Johnson is facing renewed pressure after it emerged on Tuesday that Simon Case – the cabinet secretary formerly put in charge of investigating alleged government parties held during lockdown last year – may have withheld information about Christmas gatherings in his own office.Mr Case stepped down last week as head of the inquiry amid anger over a Christmas quiz, hosted in the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2020, as well as a drinks event in the same month which he is said to have been seen walking around at, holding a glass in his hand. While Britain’s top...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#Omicron#The European Union#Sky News#The European Commission#Times Radio#Covid
The Conversation

Brexit: what the UK/EU customs changes mean for businesses from January 1

Glance at the headlines and you might be forgiven for wondering if the UK has moved on a year. A debate has been raging about how tough the restrictions must be to combat the latest wave of COVID, while the UK’s withdrawal from the EU is far from over. Brexit minister Lord Frost has just resigned, and January 1 will once again see a set of Brexit changes coming into effect that look likely to exacerbate the economic damage from the pandemic. So what are the January changes and why have we heard so little about them?
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK offers 1 billion pounds to firms hit hardest by Omicron

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain announced on Tuesday 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of extra support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron variant coronavirus cases, which is hammering the country's hospitality sector and other businesses. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident the measures would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Reuters

UK's Truss says to speak to EU about N. Ireland Protocol on Tuesday

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would speak to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday about post-Brexit difficulties over trade between Britain and Northern Ireland. Truss was appointed Britain's lead negotiator with the EU on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Sunday...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Michelle O’Neill: New Brexit minister must make Northern Ireland Protocol work

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have reacted to the resignation of Lord Frost. Lord Frost’s replacement as Brexit minister will “need to find solutions” to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work, Stormont’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said. She said businesses have been left...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers reportedly resisting calls for new restrictions before Christmas

Ministers have reportedly pushed back against calls from scientific advisers for new measures to tackle the Omicron variant before Christmas.Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have risen by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone topped 10,000, according to the latest data on Sunday.But around one third of the Cabinet are said to be reluctant to support new restrictions in the coming days, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak among them, according to The Times.The paper reported that 10 ministers are resisting a call by the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 struggles to defend garden ‘party’ as poll shows Britons think PM on way out

Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe – in which he said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished – has left No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Liz Truss consolidates control of foreign policy with Brexit portfolio

Just months into her new role as Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has secured another major portfolio. Promoted by the Prime Minister to one of the great offices of state during his top-team reshuffle in September, Ms Truss has again been rewarded – this time with the portfolio of Brexit minister previously handled by David Frost.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Commissioner Warns UK Against Picking Brexit Hardliner to Replace Frost

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A European Commissioner said on Sunday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's refusal to compromise on Brexit was "untenable" and called on him not to let Conservative Party "machinations" determine his replacement for Brexit minister David Frost. EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Ireland's appointment to the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy