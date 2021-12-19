Internet is having a dark Christmas

“The People who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” Isiah the prophet is here referring to the advent of the Messiah, the coming of Christ. The Incarnation, the event of God becoming man, will, says Isiah, lead to the dispersion of the darkness of sin. This same idea is re-stated at the start of John’s Gospel: “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” Christ, the light of the world, has come, making manifest in our midst the fullness of God. The God seemingly shrouded in mystery and distance, unknown and unknowable, has now come among us. Christ, as light, illumines for us the path we should walk in an ever-deepening relationship with Him, who is the “Way, the Truth, and the Life.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO