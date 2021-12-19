ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internet is having a dark Christmas

By Algernon D’Ammassa
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

An endearing feature of the forest where my family harvests our Christmas tree each year is the lack of mobile phone service. The hours spent there are a respite from the collective nightmare dreamed on the internet. Our phones are useful only as cameras or paperweights protecting napkins from the breeze....

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Massie
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

'Christmas kindness means we can stay in the house'

All week, Dayjanta Samuels has been "wild and excited", says his mother Christine Borton, "counting down the days to Christmas". The family have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to the story of their financial struggles, with dozens and dozens of people contacting them to offer money, gifts and advice.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Christmas Eve#Manhattan#Fox News#Unappeased#Democratic
stbernards.edu

Darkness, Disruption, and Disorientation: Why Christmas Lights are so Important

“The People who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” Isiah the prophet is here referring to the advent of the Messiah, the coming of Christ. The Incarnation, the event of God becoming man, will, says Isiah, lead to the dispersion of the darkness of sin. This same idea is re-stated at the start of John’s Gospel: “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” Christ, the light of the world, has come, making manifest in our midst the fullness of God. The God seemingly shrouded in mystery and distance, unknown and unknowable, has now come among us. Christ, as light, illumines for us the path we should walk in an ever-deepening relationship with Him, who is the “Way, the Truth, and the Life.”
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Internet
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
The Independent

The 18 best Christmas songs, from Santa Baby to Last Christmas

Merry Christmas, one and all, it's time to break out the mince pies (as if you haven't already), pour the prosecco and put on some festive music. Christmas songs don't always have to be merry – among the most beloved festive tunes are "2,000 Miles" by The Pretenders, which is curiously bleak, and the heartbreak of Wham!'s "Last Christmas". Of course, there are plenty of upbeat songs on our list, too, from Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to Mariah Carey's"All I Want for Christmas is You". Here are some of our favourites, from Forties classics to more...
MUSIC
Sunderland Echo

Twisted Christmas: Nine Christmas films and TV shows on the dark and weird side

Our answer: who cares! If you want some off-the-beaten-path Yuletide viewing, there are far stranger things to stick on your TV. Spend an alternative Christmas with an army of rocket-loaded penguins, Michael Caine but without the muppets, or riding the skies atop a flying shark. Here are nine sinister –...
TV SHOWS
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Brightview Senior Living Residents Read ‘The Night Before Christmas’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brightview Senior Living, an assisted senior living facility in Baltimore, put together what might be one of the most heartwarming videos you could find this season. The residents wore festive clothing reading the classic story in front of a Christmas tree. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance. So, grab a hot cocoa and get cozy, and let these local seniors whisk you away with their storytelling skills.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy