ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Too many falsely labeled racist

By Robert Smith, Henderson
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

The writer of the Dec. 4 letter “KKK mentality lives on in U.S.” describes the mentality of the KKK neo-racists as those without a robe, noose or “torch” (my addition) but the same thought process. As if...

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Black Children Experience Racism Before White Children Learn About Race—Their Experiences Should Be the Focus

It happened on the yellow bus. I was 9, in fifth grade, and the only Black girl riding to North Side Elementary School. I was the only Black person in the whole school, as far as I know. I felt utterly alone as a brown-haired, freckle-faced white boy laughed, pointed, and called me the N-word, over and over again. I will never forget his face contorted in a menacing smile.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racists#Racism#Kkk
The Independent

The power of protest: People who fought for our rights in 2021

While most of last year’s protests took place online because of the pandemic, in the summer of 2020, people took to the streets to protest against police brutality and systemic racism. Following in these footsteps, 2021 has seen many powerful protests in the capital, with thousands marching and using their voices to stand up for their rights, raising awareness over growing social and environmental crimes and injustices, and protesting against all forms of discrimination. Protest is a human right, a right to assembly and freedom of expression. And this year we marched to protect this right after it came under...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

This illustration of a Black fetus stunned many because they had never seen one before

When an illustration of a Black fetus made rounds on Twitter recently, it shook everyone up. Simply because no one had ever seen a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person being represented in illustrations at hospitals, medical textbooks or pretty much anywhere else. It just made people sit up and realize the lack of diversity in medical illustrations. Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine and a medical illustrator, was the one who came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter. Seeing the illustration felt like a light bulb moment for many as they realized how it symbolized the medical racism in the healthcare system that has had devastating consequences for the African-American community.
SOCIETY
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn under fire after calling on fellow conservatives to drop out of college like him

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is taking flak for telling a crowd of fellow young conservatives to follow his example and abandon higher education.Speaking at the multi-day “Americafest” conference hosted by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump far-right youth organising group, the first-term North Carolina representative mused to his audience that  “I think you should home school. I was homeschooled all the way through. I am proudly a college dropout.“If you are not becoming an engineer or a doctor or a lawyer, I highly encourage you to drop out. It’s a scam.”The reaction to Mr Cawthorn’s words was swift and caustic....
EDUCATION
thewestsidegazette.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Anti-CRT ‘Stop Woke Act’ Is Exactly Why White People Should Leave Black Vernacular Alone

The racist hypocrisy of white people using Black vernacular to erase Blackness from the classroom shows why the term “woke” needs to be permanently scrubbed from the Caucasian lexicon. Written By Zack Linly. (Source NewsOne):. If conservative officials and lawmakers insist on continuing their propaganda-reliant war on Critical...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy