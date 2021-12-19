ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California snow drought ends in dramatic fashion, while other states still deal with shortage

By Allison Chinchar
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago

Thanks to multiple atmospheric river events, average snowpack in California has gone from 18% to 98% in just two...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Snow storm wreaks havoc on Colorado roadways, while Denver gets brief sprinkle of rain

People across Colorado hit the roads and the skies on Christmas Eve as many rushed to get to their holiday destinations before Santa Claus. But conditions for those traveling by air were much more favorable for the 157,000 travelers who passed through security at Denver International Airport on Friday. Despite hundreds of flights being cancelled across the country due to the omicron variant, only 52 flights were cancelled as of 5:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

White Christmas for Colorado mountains, but dry in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has been falling all day in the Colorado mountains. Roads have been a challenge with very slick conditions causing numerous crashes and road closures. As the sun sets Friday night, light snow will continue to fall in the high country and the roads will remain slick. So, plan extra travel time if you have to make your way into the Colorado mountains.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Daily Mail

Western states including Nevada and Oregon see a white Christmas with up to three feet of snow - but Mississippi and West Texas enjoy balmy festivities with record-breaking 80F heat

The weather is certainly frightful as the National Weather Service warned it will be 'wet, wintry, windy, and a White Christmas' for the West as the South hits record-breaking high temperatures. Washington, Nevada, Oregon, and Arizona are getting a picture-perfect white Christmas as heavy snow blankets the states, causing dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

CNN

784K+
Followers
122K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy