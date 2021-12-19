Bengals vs. Broncos Updated Odds and Prediction: What Bettors Need to Know

Week 16 of the NFL will showcase this incredible AFC North matchup. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Bengals prediction and pick. The Baltimore Ravens are trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time right now. No team has dealt with more injuries than the Ravens this year. If this team was fully healthy from the beginning, then they could be the top team in the AFC right now. Prior to Week 15’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens were leading the AFC North division. The Cincinnati Bengals took over that spot with a win over the Denver Broncos 15-10. Lamar Jackson (fresh off of another pro bowl nod), could return this week but that is still uncertain. Tyler Huntley played very well in his absence so who really knows how this game will go. I would think the Ravens’ odds would be better with Jackson on the field but based on last week’s performance, Huntley can get the job done. Jackson is considered day-to-day with a knee injury.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO