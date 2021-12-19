Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited Among Fastest-Selling Vehicles In November

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.

