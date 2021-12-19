ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited Among Fastest-Selling Vehicles In November

By Jonathan Lopez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited was one of the fastest-selling new vehicles last month, taking an average of just 15.5 days to sell. According to a recent report from , the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited was the fourth fastest-selling vehicle last month, slotting in between the fifth-placed Toyota RAV4...

CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado EV Already Has 1 Incredible Advantage

The battle between electric trucks is starting to get spicy, especially with the Chevy Silverado EV on the way. The Ford F-150 Lightning should be a little nervous because the electric Chevrolet Silverado already makes the competition look weak. The Chevy Silverado EV has more range. One of the most...
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
gmauthority.com

115 Corvette Stingray Units Damaged Beyond Repair At Bowling Green Assembly

A number of C8 Corvette Stingray units were damaged in the tornado that touched down near the GM Bowling Green Assembly plant last week, according to a memo that was circulated to Chevrolet dealerships this week. The memo indicates 115 examples of the C8 Corvette Stingray were damaged beyond repair...
Motor1.com

Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss Ditches Double Cab For 2022

In the United States you can get a new pickup truck in nearly any configuration you desire. Nearly is the operative word here, as you can't go out and buy a single-cab truck with monster tires and a folding hard top. Admittedly that's a bit outlandish, but Chevrolet has indeed pulled a certain configuration from its Silverado lineup for 2022.
gmauthority.com

2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro To Produce 1,100 Horsepower: Video

The 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro will produce 1,100 horsepower, Speciality Vehicle Engineering has revealed. Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE), which is based out of New Jersey, has made a name for itself by reviving the iconic Yenko name for a series of specially tuned, limited-edition GM vehicles. The company is upping the ante in the New Year, laying out plans this week to release a new 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro Stage II producing an eye-popping 1,100 horsepower.
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Gained New Engine Options

What an exciting time for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. Since the refreshed Chevy Silverado made its debut, it keeps gaining more surprises. Now some of the engine options are being swapped around for the Trail Boss trims. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss has new engine options. Currently,...
gmauthority.com

Here’s The Gift GM Sent To 2022 Cadillac Blackwing Sedan Owners

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing offer an enticing combination of track-worthy performance and Caddy-style luxury, but for the first 500 Cadillac Blackwing sedan customers, these four-doors also include a special gift. Earlier this year, prior to the debut of the new Cadillac Blackwing sedans, GM Authority exclusively...
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 And Trail Boss Towing Capacities Compared

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Among these changes is a revised exterior design, an overhauled cabin space, new technology, and the introduction of the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the ZR2 as it compares to the Trail Boss model in terms of towing capacities.
gmauthority.com

The Chevy Beast Is No Longer Called The Beast

Chevrolet made quite the splash at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this year, arriving with a variety of interesting concepts and products to wow the crowds. Among these was the Chevy Beast, an off-roader monster with a supercharged heartbeat and rough-stuff equipment from tip to tail. Now, however, GM is no longer calling this concept the Chevy Beast.
motorbiscuit.com

The 2022 Chevy Silverado vs. the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500: Which Is the Better Deal?

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 and the 2022 Chevy Silverado are two of the top pickup trucks going head-to-head for the new year. Although there are some similarities between the two – okay, a lot of similarities – there are a few key differences. What are they, and is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 or the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado a better deal?
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac XT5 Among Most Reliable Midsize SUVs, Says Consumer Reports

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is one of the most reliable mid-size SUVs on sale today, according to data compiled by Consumer Reports. CR recently published its rundown of the most reliable mid-size SUVs that will be available for the 2022 model year. This list was compiled using survey data from CR readers from previous vehicle model years, who provide the company with feedback regarding their vehicle’s overall reliability.
