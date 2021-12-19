ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These winter hats will have men looking sharp in the harsh weather

By Michael Natale
WGAL
 6 days ago

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. Winter hats for men can seem, at first, like a limited category. After all, it's easy to think that it's basically choosing what color beanie you want, and if...

www.wgal.com

Related
Thrillist

Bestselling Warm Winter Hats That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. I have to confess that after four years spent living...
APPAREL
WGAL

A Bit Of A Chill For Winter's Arrival

High pressure will bring the Susquehanna Valley an clear and cold night. Winter arrives Tuesday morning with some sun and high clouds and seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 40s. More clouds will come in Tuesday night as a storm moves off the coast and we'll start Wednesday with some clouds. As the storm pulls away, sun returns along with a blustery wind and highs only in the low 40s Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Thursday as another fast moving system approaches. That system could bring a few flurries or a light rain shower on Christmas Eve morning. We expect it to be milder on Christmas day with a few showers around and temperatures in the 50s possible. Colder air should return on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
addisonmagazine.com

Cold Weather Must-Haves

With colder temperatures on the horizon, it’s time to figure out what pieces of clothing you want to wear in the winter weather. We’ve put together a list of items that you need to stay as warm and comfy as possible. You can find these at local stores in Addison.
ADDISON, TX
KCRG.com

Travel weather looks good

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The theme of quiet weather is back for this week. Highs stay seasonable through Wednesday in the 30s with lows in the teens. Christmas Eve looks to warm up near 50 with some rain showers possible. Christmas Day looks quiet and back in the 30s. So far we also have it on good authority that Santa will have an on-time arrival later this week. -Joe.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KESQ

Looking ahead to wet weather

The Winter Solstice is on Tuesday, and while we'll still enjoy slightly above normal daytime high temperatures in the low 70s through the middle of the week, wet and cool winter weather is headed our way by the Christmas holiday. Two rounds of rain are anticipated by the end of...
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL

Seasonable start to winter

The winter solstice officially arrives at 10:59 AM EST. That gives us 9 hours, 18 minutes, and 3 seconds of daylight in Harrisburg. Did you notice how low the sun is in the sky? Only 26 degrees above the horizon at noon. Compare that to 73 degrees above the horizon on the first day of summer!
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsChannel 36

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

A wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain will develop near daybreak on Saturday as low pressure lifts a warm front our way. As the front passes through, our temperatures will slowly rise into the mid and upper 30s with the wintry mix expected to change over to rain showers. Before the change over to rain occurs, a thin layer of ice may form with up to 1" of snow possible. Any untreated surfaces Saturday morning will be slippery. Drier conditions are likely Sunday, but it'll be cold and windy with highs in the low to mid 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Charlotte Stories

Women’s Hats: Dressing Up with a Cowboy Hat for a Cool Look

It is a misconception that girls and women enjoy overtly feminine touches in everything they wear. While they relish it, there are times when they desire to express their playful and stylish side through their outfits. What can be a better way for them to attain every look through a cowboy hat than anything else? The less familiar crowd can confuse this with a fedora. But the easy way to identify this style is its upward tilts on the right and left sides. You can find them in different materials, such as mesh, straw, leather, and more. No matter what you choose, each base has something unique to offer. You can never get bored of your appearance.
APPAREL
WGAL

Looking Wet, Not White

As we head toward Christmas, we expect temperatures to rise in the Susquehanna Valley. Winds will diminish overnight and we'll drop to the 20s. We'll start Thursday with sun but clouds will arrive later in the day as we stay in the 30s. As warmer air pushes east we'll see clouds and maybe a few flurries Thursday night or Friday, but by afternoon we'll be back in the 40s. Christmas day will be in the 50s with some rain ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, blustery winds will pick up for Sunday with temperatures back in the 40s. It doesn't look cold next week and we'll see a few minor weather systems bring light precipitation.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain To Impact Travel On Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas! Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice. (WBZ-TV) TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through midmorning. Christmas Day's freezing rain looks to be a bit more widespread than this past Wednesday....
BOSTON, MA
KSNT

This 132-year-old record could be broken on Christmas Eve

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas is preparing for yet another record breaking day of warmth this year. This time on Christmas Eve. Over the last several months temperatures have been well above average for this time of year leading to records being broken left and right – all of them for record heat.
TOPEKA, KS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday, with temperatures climbing above 40 in the Twin Cities. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 20s. On Christmas Day, much of the state has a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will drop even lower next week.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death Quarantined On Christmas: COVID Interrupts Holiday Plans For Another Year Austin Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man Armed With Machete, Knife Record Number Of Animals Brought To Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers
MINNESOTA STATE
NECN

First Alert: A Messy Storm for Most Of Us On Christmas Day

Friday morning's snow wasn’t a lot, but it’s been enough to deliver a white Christmas to much of Connecticut, and western and central Massachusetts. While we may not hit the one inch snow depth technically designated to be a white Christmas in all of Rhode Island to the Boston Metro, many folks saw a dusting. That wasn’t the case from the MA/NH border and northern Essex County points north, where some of northern MA to southern NH will be missing snow on the ground this year, though much of northern New England still has snow from our previous storms.
BOSTON, MA
manisteenews.com

Michigan photographer offers free end of life shoots for pets and their owners

A Michigan photographer has made it her mission to capture the extraordinary bond between people and their aging pets before it's too late. Located in Dearborn, photographer Julia Earhart offers free end-of-life photoshoots to people dealing with the anticipated loss of a pet, allowing dog owners to remember and celebrate their senior or terminally ill furry family members through portraits.
MICHIGAN STATE

