Christmas preparations are well and truly under way as farmers begin the process of harvesting their Brussels sprouts for the nation's dinner tables.Supermarkets sell approximately 750 million individual Brussels sprouts at Christmas time, according to 2018 analysis by the Office for National Statistics which is a quarter of the total for the whole year.But, in an indication of the divisive nature of Christmas dinner's most controversial ingredient, the number that actually gets eaten is only about half of the 750 million figure.

