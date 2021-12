The holiday season tends to leave a trail of clutter in its wake. Between decorations, gifts (and their wrapping!) and the supplies you put out to host guests, it’s no wonder you’d have a mess on your hands. As overwhelming as it may seem, it is possible to declutter your space (and set off a New Year's resolution to be more organized!) And you certainly can do better, if you devote some time and attention to getting it right.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO