6 High-Protein Slow Cooker Recipes You Should Make This Week For Inflammation

By Merrell Readman
 6 days ago

As winter continues on and the weather grows colder it can be nice to have some recipes in your back pocket that will warm you up from the inside out while reducing the impact of potential inflammation from more calorically dense holiday meals. In colder months it can be tempting to turn to comfort foods to provide a soothing effect from the chill, but eating healthier, protein rich dishes will ultimately have a better impact on your body, allowing for less bloating so you can look and feel great.

If you’re lacking inspiration and need help with your next week of meals, we gathered together the six best protein-heavy slow cooker meals the internet has to offer for working towards a healthier you this winter.

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Chili is a staple winter meal and for good reason–it’s delicious and keeps you warm from the inside out. Ground turkey is a great addition to this recipe for a healthy source of lean protein, and with ample veggies and beans, this meal is packed with vitamins and minerals to reduce bloat and leave you feeling full and satisfied long after finishing your meal.

Ingredients : Olive oil, lean ground turkey, onion, red pepper, yellow pepper, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, canned black beans, red kidney beans, jalapeno peppers, frozen corn, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper

Full Recipe

Slow Cooker Asian Shredded Pork

This flavorful and delicious recipe is packed with protein from the pork while making for great leftovers to enjoy throughout the week if you find yourself busy this holiday season. Serve with brown rice for a source of healthy carbs and you’ll have created a balanced and delicious meal that supports weight loss without skimping on flavor.

Ingredients : Pork shoulders, soy sauce, honey, brown sugar, sesame oil, rice wine, hoisin sauce, garlic

Full Recipe

Slow Cooker Lentil Soup

Lentils are a delicious and filling source of plant-based protein, and this recipe is great for soothing an upset stomach while easily nourishing your body. Rich in fiber to help keep you full for longer and aiding in sustainable and healthy weight loss, this recipe is the perfect winter staple for using up extra veggies in the fridge.

Ingredients : Onion, celery, carrot, potato, corn, brown lentils, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, soy sauce, bay leaves, peppercorn, vegetable broth

Full Recipe

Slow Cooker Jambalaya

This vegan take on jambalaya is as healthy as it is delicious and will be a great addition to your winter meal lineup. Packed with flavor from a collection of veggies and easily altered to include meat, this recipe comes together quickly and with minimal prep work for those busy weekday nights.

Ingredients : Celery, onion, garlic, green pepper, red pepper, meat free sausage, oregano, thyme, paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, diced tomatoes, parsley, vegetable broth, white rice

Full Recipe

Moroccan Chickpea Stew

Chickpeas are a great source of protein and fiber, both of which can help promote healthy weight loss and increase satiety. This stew is packed with vegetables to help nourish your body from the inside, and including spices like turmeric can help to eliminate bloating and inflammation to put your stomach at ease.

Ingredients : White onion, garlic, butternut squash, red bell pepper, red lentils, chickpeas, tomato sauce, ginger, turmeric, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, salt and pepper, vegetable broth, quinoa, arugula, coconut yogurt

Full Recipe

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

If you’re a fan of ordering butter chicken for takeout, this healthy twist on a classic recipe will fuel your body for weight loss with plenty of delicious flavor. With tender chicken served over rice, this creamy and delicious recipe proves that eating for a healthy body doesn’t have to be joyless.

Ingredients : Chicken breast, white onion, garlic, curry powder, Garam masala, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, ghee, unsweetened coconut milk, lime, cilantro

Full Recipe

