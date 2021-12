Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive lineman Cam Heyward, the heart and soul of their defense, are headed to the Pro Bowl. When the NFL unveiled the AFC and NFC rosters Wednesday night, Heyward and Watt were the only two Steelers selected. Watt, who leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks and is also sure to garner an All-Pro nod — perhaps even Defensive Player of the Year — is going to the Pro Bowl for the third time. Heyward, who has seven sacks, was chosen for the fourth season in a row, and also was an injury replacement the year before.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO