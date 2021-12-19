ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiritually Speaking: The year we will not soon forget

Cover picture for the article“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the...

dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

During this season of Advent, we’re called to prepare our hearts for the coming of Christ, both at Christmas and at the end of time. We should examine our lives and ask ourselves, “Am I ready for Him?” Many of us will go to confession and many parishes will offer Advent penance services to make this more convenient for us at such a busy time of year. Advent is always a hopeful season because our hope is in Christ, Who never disappoints. We wait and we watch for Him and we remember and celebrate the great gift of His Incarnation. God chose to leave His heavenly throne to be born as one of us, to live and to live, to work and to suffer as one of us. He came to save us from our sins and to die in our place so that we can know heaven for all eternity.
RELIGION
INFORUM

Letter: May we never forget Haley

Our hearts break with the tragic death of Haley Gabriella Feldman, a beautiful life cut tragically short. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and friends. We also stand in heartbreak with our friends in the transgender community knowing that this death is particularly personal and painful. As with...
SOCIETY
Columbia Missourian

Preparing for a new year emotionally, spiritually, politically, financially

As we come to the close of 2021, the question each of us faces is whether we are ready to enter a new year. We can simply function as if engaging 2022 will be like all the other years of the past, or we can prepare ourselves emotionally, intellectually, sociopolitically and spiritually for what may in fact be the “fundamentally new.”
Cancer Health

Spiritual Support

I am a member of a palliative care team who has clinical training in providing spiritual care and emotional support to patients, family and friends. Many of us are ordained, but not all. We work multireligiously, including with secular and nonreligious people, to provide wide-ranging support. How do you work...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Spirituality and Hypnosis

Therapy with hypnosis can be used as a way of helping cope with fears about death or suffering. Hypnosis can be used to direct loving-kindness thoughts towards someone who needs help. Developing an understanding about the meaning of life can be associated with an improved mood. Spirituality can be defined...
MENTAL HEALTH
WSAV News 3

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people […]
ROME, GA

