ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Shaun Bailey photo really is a party exposé

By Stewart Lee
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjdV1_0dQvlqfU00
Illustration by David Foldvari.

Since the weekend, I have been running in my revived 2020 standup show in impressively Covid-secure Scottish comedy clubs, filled with the forgiving laughter of the simply-glad-to-be-alive. On Sunday night I walked the south side of York Place, Edinburgh, towards the Piccante chip shop on Broughton Street. Crossing to the north side of the road to avoid a pile of human excrement, I found myself sidestepping a puddle of human vomit instead, Odysseus steering between Scylla and Charybdis toward the Ithaca of my steak pie. But those two horrors of the Edinburgh night, or three if you include the picture of the deep-fried Mars bar in Piccante’s window, were by no means the worst images I saw last week.

The photo of the Christmas 2020 party of the London Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey made for even grimmer viewing than the filth-soiled Scottish footpath, or the fat-fried chocolate bar. Was it really worth Bailey risking the mass hatred of the distraught and the bereaved just to attend an event that looked about as much fun as the retirement event of the disliked supervisor of a logistics hub based in the perineal scrublands between the M42 and the A5? Apparently so.

No one can deny that the photo ought to end Bailey’s career, and should see him face the same criminal prosecution and fines a similarly celebratory member of the general public would. But at the time of writing Bailey has simply stood down as chair of the police and crime committee. This is a shame, as Bailey could easily have helped the police solve at least one crime, although the cowed force seem increasingly answerable to the Conservatives’ whims alone, and is about as independent from government influence as the Daily Telegraph.

Will Johnson’s puppet emu, Cressida Dick, decline to investigate Bailey’s festive canapé atrocity, just as she has declined to pursue the 18 December Downing Street party, even though it turns out an actual police officer may have entered it when an alarm was set off, and therefore could confirm exactly who was there, whether they were socially distancing, and whether the canapés looked as if they had been provided by the same caterers that did Bailey’s Conservative mayor campaign party three days earlier? Will Emu Dick investigate the Downing Street quiz on 15 December, where human resources told players to “go out the back”, presumably to avoid detection by Emu Dick’s super-sleuths?

We are used to the police covering up corruption and death in custody, but they will not win back public trust by covering up evidence of professional catering as well. Emu Dick is like Sherlock Holmes if, instead of having to extrapolate who had murdered the dead Dartmoor aristocrat from the evidence of a lone walking stick, was instead shown a verifiable film of the murder in progress, but was still unable to figure out if any crime had even taken place.

Now both Bailey and Allegra Stratton, designated expendables, have been hurled under lying Boris Johnson’s party bus, while Turds himself continues to ride on the open deck undaunted, shouting the same three old jokes through a megaphone: “They jabber, we jab. They dither, we deliver. They vacillate, we vaccinate.” Did Jethro die for this?

If you can bear to scrutinise its foulness, the Shaun Bailey party crime scene photo is horrifyingly illuminating in terms of what it tells us about who makes up a random selection of young contemporary Conservative activists. Behind Bailey is Conservative councillor Adam Wildman, associate director of the PR firm Teneo, a man whose grasp of what makes good PR should mean he considers his position. On Wildman’s Twitter header he amusingly describes himself as a “recovering policy wonk”, or at least he did until he deleted the account on Wednesday, meaning Emu Dick won’t be able to find him simply by using social media.

To Bailey’s left, raising a glass of wine to toast the thousands of grandmothers expiring alone in care homes, is the property developer and Tory donor Nick Candy, husband of the Australian singer Holly Valance, who is soon to release a joint single with him entitled We Dance, Laughing, on the Graves of the Covid Dead. Surely Valance’s role as an ambassador of the Children’s Trust must now be in question, due to Candy’s contempt for humanity. Indeed, the American word for sweets is considering changing itself to Ebola by deed poll.

In front of Bailey, in his Christmas jumper and crouching on bended knee, beard-cheeked and enviously eyeing a depleted plate of canapés, is Timothy “Tim” Skeletor, whose blue-skulled ancestor Skeletor of Eternia envied the might of Castle Grayskull and saw the meek as futile worms who did not deserve to thrive.

And lying on the floor at the front of the photo, again raising a glass to honour the then 72,000 Covid deaths, is Jubal the Hutt, great great great great great great great grandson of the gluttonous slave-girl enthusiast Jabba the Hutt, of Star Wars fame. The legacy of Jabba’s ill-gotten galactic criminal gains, discreetly laundered in London of course, are a major source of finance for the Tories, from a trust fund anonymously managed by Bailey’s braces-wearing pal, the ostentatiously prostrate Jubal.

Bailey’s party not only reveals the contempt in which his party holds the common man, it also reveals the nature of the company it keeps. On Wednesday morning, from Newcastle to London, I listened to local radio phone-ins. Distressed Tory loyalists, who had never quite grasped the more intricate deceptions of the Brexit campaign, could nonetheless easily decode the Shaun Bailey party photo. The people they had voted for thought they were collateral, just old meat to be shovelled into a furnace. I got a Greggs’ corned beef slice south of Leicester and drove home.

Rescheduled national 2022 dates of Stewart’s 2020 tour, Snowflake Tornado, are on sale now; the December 2022 London dates of his 2023 tour, Basic Lee, are also on sale

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Shaun Bailey’s old tweet about Covid restrictions comes back to haunt him in light of his Christmas party

An old tweet posted by Shaun Bailey about complying with Covid restrictions last year has come back to bite him in the bum now it has been revealed – with photographic evidence – that he and his team had a party while London was in tier 2 last December.Writing on Twitter on 20 December, days after Boris Johnson told the country that Christmas as we know it was effectively cancelled, the former Conservative mayoral candidate commiserated with Londoners about how “tough” it was, writing:Tier 4 is tough on every Londoner. My family has had to cancel plans and I’m...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Holly Valance
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Allegra Stratton
The Independent

Dominic Cummings: Lots of photos of No 10 parties will ‘get out’

Dominic Cummings has said there are “lots” of photos of parties in No 10 that will “inevitably get out” as Boris Johnson continued to be battered by allegations of rule-breaking festivities in the run-up to last Christmas.The former chief aide-turned-enemy dismissed defences from the Prime Minister’s allies that he would not have known about celebrations going on under his roof amid signs Mr Johnson’s popularity is slumping.Government chief whip Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions after it emerged the Prime Minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.Jack D...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Shaun Bailey: Ex London mayor candidate quits over Christmas party

A former Conservative mayoral candidate who attended a Covid regulation-breaching Christmas party has quit as chair of a police and crime committee. Shaun Bailey's team organised the gathering at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters on 14 December 2020 when London was under Tier 2 restrictions banning household mixing. He has now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Police asked to investigate Shaun Bailey Christmas party at Tory HQ by Labour, Lib Dems and Greens

Metropolitan Police have been asked to investigate the Christmas party held at Conservative headquarters last December when London was still under Covid curbs which banned households from mixing indoors.Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Party politicians on the London Assembly have written to commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to probe the 14 December gathering’s apparent breach of tier 2 rules.Tory London Assembly member Shaun Bailey quit as chair of a police and crime committee after a photo emerged of his team partying at Tory HQ – but he remains on the assembly and a member of the committee.Labour’s Leonie Cooper, Lib Dem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The worst thing about that Tory Christmas party photo? The spread

The new image that has emerged of Tory aides having a “raucous” Christmas party last year when everyone else was in lockdown is both enraging and boring. After all, the past couple of weeks have been awash with news of party after party (or “business meeting” after “business meeting”) that may have been attended by government leaders and staff; we get it, they don’t care about us.But look closely at this new photograph, first published by The Mirror on Tuesday night, and a dozen questions spring to mind – mainly about the food on display. Is that what the Conservative...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Expos#Covid#Scottish#Conservatives#The Daily Telegraph
Indy100

24 scathing and amusing putdowns of Shaun Bailey’s ‘raucous’ Tory HQ lockdown Christmas party

Christmas is apparently the season “to be jolly” but if this year’s festivities are anything to go by it’s definitely the season for leaked images from alleged festive parties that happened in Tory circles during Covid restrictions. More images of apparent gatherings that happened last year have been published online with the most recent coming from an event organised by the campaign team for former London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey. The photo, published by The Mirror, shows a group of 24 people who were all gathered together in a medium-sized room at Conservative Campaign Headquarters on December 14th 2020,...
U.K.
The Independent

Photo evidence exists of No 10 Christmas parties, claims Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings has claimed there are photos of the festive parties held at Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas last year.Pressure on the prime minister over the parties has stepped up after it emerged that his top communications adviser Jack Doyle handed out awards to staff at a gathering on 18 December.Mr Cummings claimed Mr Johnson was “lying” about the gatherings and said photo evidence of the events – as well as invitations sent to people who do not work at No 10 – would soon be revealed.“There’s lots of pictures of the...
WORLD
HOLAUSA

Kate Middleton shares photos from a place ‘really special’ to her and Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to a “really special” place for her Together at Christmas event. The carol service, which was filmed earlier this month, took place at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate and Prince William tied the knot a decade ago. Festive photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom helping decorate the Abbey for the event were released on Wednesday along with a message from the Duchess that read: “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dies at 53 after being taken to hospital

The Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died aged 53, the group has announced. The baritone’s bandmates – David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler – paid tribute to him on Sunday. In a statement on Twitter, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy