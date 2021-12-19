ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stephen Mangan: ‘My strangest Christmas present? Someone did give me an aubergine once…’

By Kate Kellaway
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM40v_0dQvkgKv00
Stephen Mangan photographed by Pål Hansen for the Observer. Styling by Hope Lawrie. Sweater by Molly Goddard. Suit by by Paul Smith (both at matchesfashion.com). Roll neck by Uniqlo and patent shoes by Russell & Bromley

Stephen Mangan, one of the most disarmingly likable comic actors around, is not obvious casting for Dickens’s isolated, abject, miserly Scrooge. But sitting in a dressing room on a December afternoon, he appears unnervingly transformed. His good-looking, rueful face with its great outbreak of a smile (familiar from TV shows such as Green Wing and Episodes) is topped with a thick grey mop of hair which he has had specially dyed to look the part in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic. “It took seven hours at the hairdresser to get it bleached – my scalp was in bits”, he volunteers. And he has a new grey beard to match. “Mangan actually means luxuriant growth of hair – ‘mang’ is a type of mane,” he laughs – which sounds like the esoteric answer to a quiz question I have not asked.

Mangan, 53, is a huge fan of quizzes: “I’ve always loved quizzes, linguistic puzzles, logic challenges and silly stuff,” he says, and we start to chat about the seasonal pleasure of Christmas games and the lively scene from Jack Thorne’s stage adaptation of Dickens’s novel in which Scrooge’s nephew and friends rack their brains: is it an animal? Does it live? Does it growl? Eventually, they crack it. The answer to their riddle is: Mr Scrooge himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJkCS_0dQvkgKv00
Mangan as Scrooge. Photograph: Manuel Harlan/Old Vic

Mangan’s fondness for quizzes has an offstage life too. He has recently published a book for children, Escape the Rooms: an entertaining, heartfelt, problem-solving adventure. It is, in the least mournful way, about the process of grieving – something he knows about having lost both parents to cancer when in his twenties. Two bereaved children have to unlock the secret to a teasing sequence of rooms to free themselves. The book is illustrated by his sister, Anita, who when she puts her nifty pencil to paper turns out to have a gift for the gruesome. “We’re only a year apart and very close,” he says. His pride in what she has pulled off is evident: “Our family had its own sense of humour. I didn’t need to explain anything to her.” The story’s upshot is: “Be kind to yourself, don’t try to solve it all in one day” – as good a message as any at Christmas.

Mangan admits to feeling frustrated by the “enforced division” between comedy and drama, believing the best stories make you laugh and cry. “It might sound odd,” he says but, in his book, he hopes to “unlock grief through comedy”. And in his case, grief really was a key to unlocking his life. After his mother’s death (she was 45), he decided life was too short to be a lawyer (he had just graduated in law from Cambridge). He auditioned for Rada instead: “Acting was what I’d wanted to do as a career but had not perhaps had the courage.”

One of the nicest things to emerge through our conversation is Mangan’s urge to encourage and console others. He volunteers that the “overwhelmingly tough” stage of bereavement does not last. And when I ask how he contends with life’s more workaday challenges, he suggests (for himself and us) the proactive route out of an impasse: “The best way of doing something is to start doing it. We’ve all got things we put off but write that first word or knock on that door or pick up that phone – you don’t know how it’s going to end – but begin it.” It is a hopeful strategy yet his optimism is always tempered by realism and he acknowledges: “It’s over 30 years since my mother died and I’m still dealing with it.”

He remembers his childhood Christmases vividly. His parents were Irish Catholics and the family lived in north London. Christmas was “hugely exciting – we were the kids who were in our parents’ bedroom at 3.30am, saying: ‘Is it time to open the presents yet?’” He was, he confesses, an altar boy and laughs: “I figured if you had to go to church, you might as well be in costume and on stage.” And yes, his family played all the Christmas games. Was he any good at charades? His reply is unexpectedly diffident but when I ask about his quiz prowess, I tempt him into boasting: “I’m not bad. I’m quite competitive. I did Celebrity Mastermind and I’m happy to say won my heat and I’ve done Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Twice.”

He lives in Primrose Hill and has three sons (14, 11 and five) with the actor Louise Delamere. Two of the boys have graduated from believing in Father Christmas but the youngest is hanging on in there. The family is now conspiring to keep the festive deceit going. Mangan must be fun as a dad – you need go no further for clues than to consider the proposed title for his second children’s book: The Fart That Changed the World. “It’s a working title,” he says. I can’t imagine a child who wouldn’t want to read on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blSn5_0dQvkgKv00
Photograph: Pal Hansen/The Observer

But could we get back to Scrooge? By the second half of Matthew Warchus’s celebrated production, Mangan’s Scrooge is taking on a hectic benevolence. He is wearing his heart on his red, ragged, brocaded sleeve and there is not a dry eye in the house. Is the role moving to play? “It is – there is blow after blow to my emotional wellbeing. Scrooge has this awful realisation that he hates who he has become. He’s in his 50s and has time to do something about it. It gets me every time because we all have regrets. I find it odd when people say they have no regrets. Who doesn’t? Who doesn’t have friendships or loves they handled badly and would do differently now? Who doesn’t have people they love but who they feel they don’t show it to enough?”

“For Scrooge, giving is the revelation,” he concludes. How extravagant is Mangan himself? He is good on meals out, he says, but it is his wife who takes on the chore of Christmas presents and the opportunities for getting it wrong. “She’s great at it,” he adds. Scrooge is given a weirdly tattered scarf as a Christmas present. And I say we all know – and most of us have been given – that scarf. What is the strangest gift he has ever received himself? “I was given an aubergine at university by someone called Penny. I never worked out why … with emojis now, aubergines have come to mean something different…”

Before parting company, we bond on the issue of Christmas crackers and that moment of sitting around like tipsy kings and (in Mangan’s household and mine) trying to guess the punchline to cracker jokes. Could he possibly have a stab at explaining why cracker jokes and their accompanying questions are so bad? Before attempting it, he exclaims at the feeble gifts inside (“How many little screwdriver sets do you need?) and then: “I don’t know why the jokes are so bad, it is crazy. Once the acting dries up, I’m going into business to make Christmas crackers with good jokes and quizzes.” Mangan’s crackers – they will be worth the wait for sure.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Dickens

On Tuesday, a Christmas miracle. Not only did my niece, nephew and I all test negative for Covid, so did the cast of the Old Vic’s production of A Christmas Carol. After days of uncertainty, our longed-for outing was on. I warned Edith and William in advance that I...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

My family Christmas has got a lot better since we stopped giving presents

There is no greater gift than never again having to walk into an overheated, Wham-blasting shopping centre full of animatronic reindeer and the smell of damp hair, to spend £20 on a pot plant that nobody has asked for nor, in all probability, wants. To never again hear Noddy Holder shouting across the shop floor as you dither between shaving soap and another brown leather wallet. To never again try to bring four rolls of non-recyclable wrapping paper home on the packed bus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

YK Osiris Gives Fans An Early Present With "This Christmas"

Christmas is eight days away, but that's not stopping YK Osiris from getting into the holiday spirit a little early. Following the singer's recent viral moments with Lil Baby and Drake, he has returned with what may just be his next hit — a fresh take on the classic holiday anthem, "This Christmas."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Mangan
Person
Jack Thorne
The Guardian

Christopher Eccleston: ‘I am anything but macho’

My first memory is cycling to the top of the path outside my childhood home, on a yellow kids’ bike with fat grey tyres. I turned on to the road and said aloud: “I’m me, doing this, now.” I was heading away from the home and people I loved, off on my own adventure.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cracker#Christmas Story#A Christmas Carol#Green Wing
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín dies at 53 after being taken to hospital

The Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died aged 53, the group has announced. The baritone’s bandmates – David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler – paid tribute to him on Sunday. In a statement on Twitter, they said: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

87K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy