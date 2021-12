Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called on ex-teachers to sign up from Monday to help with Covid-19 staff shortages in the new year.Former teachers who are available to return to the classroom should apply on the Get Into Teaching website, he said.They should ideally start the process before Christmas Eve to be ready to join the workforce from January, he added.I am asking any teachers no longer in the profession to come forward if they are available to temporarily fill absences in the new yearEducation Secretary Nadhim ZahawiThe plea comes amid reports that some schools are experiencing very low attendance...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO