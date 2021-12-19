Battlegrounds Mobile India teases tie-up with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

We are now just hours away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel fans have been waiting all year for this moment, and on Thursday, they will finally learn everything there is to know about the multiverse. But unlike Black Widow, the new Spider-Man won’t be streaming on release day. If you want to see it, you will have to buy a ticket. Tickets aren’t cheap though, especially in big cities, and you might be looking to save up for the holidays. But what if you could snag a ticket for just $4? That’s what T-Mobile and Atom are offering for No Way Home as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO