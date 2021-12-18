ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bankruptcies

Mirror
 5 days ago

The following people have made filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh. Chapter 7 involves selling assets to pay...

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Sackler Ruling Threatens Cash-for-Immunity Deals in Bankruptcy

A judge’s decision to deny the billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma protection from lawsuits is the latest threat to one of the most cherished deal-making tools in corporate bankruptcies: trading legal immunity for cash. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, which overturned a multi-billion dollar settlement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
telecoms.com

Intelsat gets the OK for restructure after bankruptcy filing

Struggling US satellite firm Intelsat has been given the go ahead to action its bankruptcy plan, which is designed to halve its debt. The Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has given approval for the firm to complete its financial restructuring, which is intended to reduce its debt from approximately $16 billion to $7 billion. Intelsat filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020 to fund the clearing costs associated with the US C-band auction.
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

Judge overturns Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

A federal judge has thrown out the bankruptcy settlement for Stamford-headquartered Purdue Pharma that would have protected its owners, the Sackler family, from future lawsuits relating to their role in creating the opioid crisis through the marketing of their OxyContin product line. In September, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#U S Bankruptcy Court
The Independent

Insurer agrees to $800M settlement in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Attorneys in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case have reached a tentative settlement under which one of the organization’s largest insurers would contribute $800 million into a fund for victims of child sexual abuse.The agreement announced Monday calls for Century Indemnity Co. and affiliated companies to contribute $800 million into the fund in return for being released from further liability for abuse claims. The payment would bring the amount of money in the proposed trust to more than $2.6 billion, which would be the largest sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history.The settlement comes as more than 82,000 sexual abuse claimants face a Dec. 28 deadline to vote on a previously announced Boy Scouts reorganization plan.That plan called for the Boys Scouts and its roughly 250 local councils to contribute up to $820 million in cash and property into a fund for victims. They also would assign certain insurance rights to the fund. In return, the local councils and national organization would be released from further liability for sexual abuse claims.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

An employee embezzled $154 million from Sony then converted it to bitcoin — now the feds are trying to return it

The US Justice Department is trying to return more than $150 million that was embezzled from a Sony subsidiary and converted into bitcoin. In May, a worker at Sony Life Insurance Company in Tokyo allegedly diverted $154 million to a personal account at a Southern California bank when the company was instead trying to transfer the funds between financial accounts, according to a Monday press release from the US Justice Department.
BUSINESS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy