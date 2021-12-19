ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Iran announces 1st case of omicron variant: Report

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQvZnBr00

Iran has detected its first case of infection by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus , state TV reported Sunday.

The announcement comes as the variant spreads around the globe less than a month after scientists alerted the World Health Organization to the concerning-looking version.

Iran has vaccinated some 60% of its population of roughly 85 million people with two doses of coronavirus vaccines .

The coronavirus has killed more than 131,000 people in Iran , the worst fatality rate in the Middle East. On Aug. 24 alone, 709 people died of the illness. The number of deaths has decreased in recent months due to the vaccination, experts say.

Iran accelerated vaccinations in recent weeks. More than 50 million Iranians have received their second shots, and 3.5 million have received the third shots.

Only 7 million Iranians had received vaccinations when President Ebrahin Raisi formed his administration in late August.

Iran generally uses the China-made Sinopharm vaccine, though the Russian Sputnik-V and the vaccine made by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are also in use.

Iranian officials urged people who got two doses of vaccine to get their third dose as soon as possible.

Comments / 7

theVariant
6d ago

Iran is our enemy who threatened us with genocide. Are we supposed to care what happens to these hateful people?

Reply
3
James Ward
6d ago

oh sure just one.........see how much they lie......... and Biden wants to make a deal with them........

Reply
3
Related
WGNO

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Iranians#Russian#Sputnik V#British
The Independent

Where in the US is the Omicron variant and how quickly is it spreading?

It’s been only a month since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.The latest form of the disease, which is still being studied by scientists, has prompted travel bans, calls for renewed mask mandates and efforts from public health authorities in more than 89 countries where it has been detected to try and stop the variant from spreading further.The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who had travelled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Iran announces anti-missile system for its tanks

Iran is to mount an anti-missile system on the turrets of T-72M tanks to protect them from attack, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The report came during Iranian military exercises, and after the United States said it was preparing "alternatives" in case negotiations to revive a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme collapse in Vienna. "The system has been tested and will be installed on the tank turrets. It will be able to deflect all types of missiles by jamming their systems," Fars said, on the third day of land and sea military manoeuvres in three of the Islamic republic's southern provinces. The agency also reported Iran's Revolutionary Guards land forces chief, General Mohammad Pakpour, as saying the tanks' main gun has a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) range and precision night-time capabilities.
MILITARY
AFP

Boosters may prolong Covid WHO warns, France jabs kids as Omicron surges

The WHO warned Wednesday that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the coronavirus and France became one of the first nations to vaccinate children over five, as nations scrambled to contain Omicron surges. China meanwhile cracked down on the latest outbreak of the virus, shutting down a whole city. And Britain, which reported a record 106,000 new cases in 24 hours, approved Pfizer's jab for children aged five and up, as US health regulators authorised the company's Covid pill for high-risk patients over 12. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said the World Health Organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Covid omicron spread hasn't stopped domestic travel. Yet some foreigners are banned.

The raging Covid storm, whose toll may exponentially worsen as the ultracontagious omicron variant fully takes hold in the coming weeks, has seemed to do little to scuttle holiday travel plans. As of last week, AAA still expected 109 million Americans to travel between Thursday and the Sunday after New Year’s, a figure that is more than 90 percent of the prepandemic levels recorded in 2019.
TRAVEL
Scientific American

Omicron’s Effect Won’t Be as Mild as Hoped

When news of the novel coronavirus’s Omicron variant first broke over the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., the sense of dread and fatigue was palpable. Just when the COVID pandemic’s outlook had started to improve, we were faced with a new arrival that was clearly more transmissible than previous variants—and likely able to significantly evade immunity conferred by vaccination or prior infection. But very preliminary data offered a shred of hope that Omicron may cause milder illness than previous variants.
CANCER
ABC News

ABC News

485K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy