Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:10:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Mountains I- 80 North, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2021-12-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga A FEW POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN PERSISTING IN NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY Temperatures have mostly risen above freezing in northern Onondaga County, including the city of Syracuse, but a few pockets at or below freezing persist, mainly in lower-lying areas on the outskirts of the city. This includes Camillus, Cicero, and areas east of I-480 around Green Lakes and Minoa. Temperatures are likely to climb another degree or two through 6 AM, and while major routes are likely treated, a few side roads could have icy spots early this morning. Slow down and be cautious especially on bridges if you are headed out early this morning. If traveling east, keep in mind worse conditions exist in northern Madison and much of Oneida County, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect. The latest road conditions can be found on 511ny.org or by dialing 511.
Effective: 2021-12-25 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Bennington County Vermont, the Berkshires in western Massachusetts, the southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley and Hudson Valley north of I-90. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.
Effective: 2021-12-25 05:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Bergen; Western Passaic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * IMPACTS..Icy conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; South Willamette Valley ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast, beginning on Christmas and extending into next week. Accumulating snow is expected to start in the northern portions of the forecast area on Christmas night, and then spread southward through Sunday before precipitation decreases in coverage and intensity on Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...The central and southern Willamette Valley in Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin in the north and move southward through Sunday. Snowfall amounts may greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow. Snow amounts in the south Willamette Valley may be at the higher end of the range due to snow lasting longer.
Effective: 2021-12-25 09:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne A FEW POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE THIS MORNING Temperatures have mostly risen above freezing across the area, but a few isolated spots remain at the freezing mark. Across those locations, isolated pockets of freezing rain are still possible this morning, but otherwise periods of cold rain are expected to fall through the day. Slow down and be cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses if you are headed out this morning.
Effective: 2021-12-24 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 15:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Elko County through 315 PM PST At 241 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mountain City, moving east northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. This cell could also create heavy rain changing over to heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mountain City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-25 11:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie Patchy dense fog through this afternoon Patchy dense fog will affect travel through this afternoon. Visibilities may drop to near or below a quarter of a mile in spots. The fog is expected to lift by late this afternoon. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance in front of you.
Effective: 2021-12-24 15:43:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Effective: 2021-12-24 14:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, except 3 to 5 feet above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Sierra ridges may see gusts in excess of 100 mph. For Monday- Tuesday, an additional 1-2 feet is possible. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Effective: 2021-12-25 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London Periods of light rain will continue early this afternoon. While most of the area will have temperatures above freezing. Some spots may still be freezing, particularly along the Connecticut River Valley. This may create slippery conditions on untreated surfaces. Use extra caution if traveling this afternoon.
Effective: 2021-12-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Southern Cayuga SCATTERED RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN HAS DEVELOPED OVER THE AREA With temperatures around freezing, rain could freeze on untreated roads in parts of central NY. Temperatures will warm above freezing in the next hour or two. Ice amounts will be very light. Slow down and be cautious especially on bridges driving tonight.
Effective: 2021-12-25 12:21:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina above 3500 ft. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
