This week’s corrections

The co-leader of a coronavirus study team at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine is Nicholas Davies, not Nicholas Wright (Science tells us if next few weeks will be miserable – or just muted, 12 December, p4).

A reader who had had Covid posed a dilemma, saying the DHSC website states that PCR tests can’t be taken within 90 days of testing positive (Will a work trip to Poland mean 90 days of isolation?, 5 December, p59). We responded: “Given that the new rules oblige travellers to quarantine until they receive a negative test, this could mean three months of isolation.” In fact, all returning travellers must isolate until they receive the results of their day two PCR test, and for 10 days thereafter if the test is positive, but it is not the case that a negative test following a positive is required before they can leave self-isolation.

Susanna Sait, founder of The Goods Shed, Canterbury, was misnamed “Salt” (The 50 most fabulous independent shops, 28 November, Magazine, p28).

An article about dream analysis misplaced Furman University in North Carolina; it is in South Carolina (In your wildest dreams, 5 December, Magazine, p16).

