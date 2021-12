In our current economy, businesses extract materials from the Earth, make products and packaging using them, and then they are eventually thrown away as waste. This process is defined as ‘linear’ and contributes to environmental issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution.A circular economy is one of the proposed solutions to this unsustainable status quo.What is a circular economy?In a circular economy, waste is not produced in the first place. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the circular economy is based on three principles: eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature.It involves exploring ways to ‘design...

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO