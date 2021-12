The holiday gift-giving season is upon us and, while your choices for gifts are plentiful, one of the most meaningful holiday presents is a donation made to a worthy cause in the recipient’s name. Donating to some of our local nonprofits can be a wonderful way to give a gift that’s aligned with the recipient’s interests and values—and you can rest assured that it’s not something they already have sitting in their closet.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO