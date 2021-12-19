ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats

Print out and complete: the Observer giant Christmas crossword

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Clues across

1 Music genre’s beat satisfied a learner (6,5)

7 Makers of jingle reportedly impress whisky brand (6,5)

13 Adjust genuine mixed gin (7)

14 A ride on board containing revolutionary surface (9)

15 Fury with old car that doesn’t start (5)

16 Efface section of opera, sensibly (5)

17 New Yorker’s money going on caviar or deer (7)

18 They log on foolishly for race analysis (9)

19 Fail to hear writer admitting laugh is unattractive (9)

22 Tender old females about to change direction (5)

24 After prison, journalist is punished (5)

26 Tipsy Greek twice has enthralling Boxing Day song (4,3,6,6,4)

29 I’m tickled by Erica being lazy (7)

30 Alumnus, man spotting a great deal (9)

32 Where contests happen in region around north (5)

33 Decoration in Paris here no good (5)

35 Fellow in scrape dressing Scrooge (9)

38 Harry Potter ingesting ecstasy, giving tip for elder? (7)

40 Chips or charlotte russe I’m cooking for Yule work (7,7,9)

42 Extraterrestrial in depression, finally drunk (5)

43 Store to cause trouble, lacking parking at the front (3,2)

44 Spies penning cryptic clue in tiny pieces (9)

47 Getting on after bar’s bought with borrowed money (9)

50 Stuffed, like an egg stuffed by the Queen (7)

52 Motor lubricant, one going for a song (5)

53 Books grasped by this man’s clues (5)

54 Oversensitive type, one appearing in a flurry (9)

55 Here’s what I want at Yuletide (7)

56 Awful scare as a boy is one in need of dressing? (6,5)

57 Ventures to get into revolts, seizing power (11)

Clues down

1 Country critical after return of boring routine (6)

2 What butterfly breeder may do is rank (4,7)

3 Succeeded getting on top of suckers? It’s a piece of cake (5)

4 Group of wives turning up, clutching no sacred item (7)

5 Hot drinks and last of spare rib (5)

6 Europeans left in Asian hut, trembling (11)

7 American investor’s soup pan or cattle pen? (11)

8 The Spanish guy, topless in skirt (5)

9 Foresight, oddly, for freebie not to be sniffed at (4,5)

10 Head over for party (5)

11 Soldier, say, punching wild cat in ear foolishly (11)

12 Leader of staff begged to get discharged (7)

20 Currently in office, avoid being an easy target (7,4)

21 Warning overseer in quarry (11)

23 Incredible wine, cold, with fizzy drink left outside (11)

24 Peckham trader’s in coffee shop round large resort (5,3,3)

25 Mostly cold food suitable for little tots (8)

27 Boundaries, leafy ones in East London? (5)

28 Upright nanny, say, keeps record and kind of map (8)

31 Sampler of food wants seconds for King Edward? (5)

34 Perhaps I revere clan, being without relation (11)

36 G-man accepts current rebuke, prepared for the heat (11)

37 Excessive rage entering home at end of lane (11)

39 See how long the waiters take? They work lazily (4-7)

41 People praising corrupt lies with gusto (9)

42 Oracular Democrat on clip he shot (7)

45 Singer keeping copy more suitable for Scrooge (7)

46 Where champagne may be for music-makers (6)

48 Painter crossing a street, a dreaded figure? (5)

49 Toy packages are, we hear, funny (5)

51 Spy has information in case of arrest (5)

52 A lot of toast creating festive atmosphere (5)

