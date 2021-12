December 17 is Wright Brothers day, and President Biden has issued a proclamation saying so. It was 118 years ago when the Wright Brothers flew at Kitty Hawk North Carolina. The Wright Brothers, as Daytonians know, grew up west of the Great Miami River in the neighborhood off of West third street. It was a booming, prosperous area – an economic force in the late 1800s and early 1900s. You could get everything you needed within a few blocks.

