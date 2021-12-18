BINGO LINGO - Weston-super-Mare - Christmas Special

An elderly dog abandoned on the streets of Birmingham just days before Christmas last year is now “happy and healthy” after being rehomed with a new family.Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone and emaciated last December.She was caught by West Midlands Police who took her to the RSPCA and attempted to find her owners.“Molly was wandering along a busy, dangerous road and I believe she’d been dumped there by someone like rubbish,” said RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee.“She was incredibly emaciated, with bones protruding, and had a bad, untreated skin condition.”After tracing her microchip,...
Comments / 0