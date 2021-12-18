Christmas Party Night with A Tribute To Michael Buble

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "She's Got The Rhythm (and I Got the Blues)" official music video and see the song details here.... The Alan Jackson She’s Got The Rhythm (and I Got the Blues) song was released in October 1992 as the first single from his album “A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ’bout Love)”. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on December 19, 1992.

