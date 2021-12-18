Bingo Revolution with Ultrabeat

I disagree with this: the revolution will be sponsored, Gen Z will assume it is sponsored and be suspicious if it’s not and even the word “revolution” itself will be trademarked with pending lawsuits against the hellraisers who try to throw one without the expressed, written consent of Nike™ and Jordan Brand™. People can no longer communicate except through brands and the prototype symbols which are waiting to be vacuumed up by ecumenical holding companies and transformed into one. If the revolution comes it will only be recognized as one if it’s sold by influencers grown in a marketing lab. It’s the ebb and flow of tidal gravity, and music is what tranquilizes their anxieties. It’s not going to be any kind of a revolution you’d recognize but that won’t matter either, as you’ll slowly find yourself having trouble remembering what the word itself used to signify (kind of like “house music” itself.)

