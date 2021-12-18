Bitcast 184 : Let’s Have an Honest Chat About Nintendo

Talk about a bleak Christmas if there ever was one, since this movie takes the idea of the advent calendar to an extreme that is difficult to think about since in real life it would make a person one of the most despised individuals in all of existence for daring to do some of the things that are depicted. Having spent three years of her life as a paraplegic after an accident that put her in a wheelchair, Eva has adjusted and is living a moderately fulfilling life. When her friend gives her an intricate, wooden advent calendar for her birthday they find out that it comes with rules, such as the fact that a person must eat every candy that can be found in the compartments, that they play the rules of the calendar, and they do not attempt to destroy the box. As one might guess, Eva and her friend are less than impressed by the rules, but Eva does begin the process by eating the first candy. As things go along, the story only gets stranger as each box has either candy or an item that Eva is meant to do something with, though once it becomes evident that sacrifice is part of the pact, Eva begins to realize it’s not a joke.
