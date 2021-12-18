Bitcast 184 : Let’s Have an Honest Chat About Nintendo

Introducing the multiverse was bound to get people thinking of how it could look if they went even further and started fooling around with the idea of different universes, and possibly different realities, and so on and so forth. With the number of different realities at the fingertips of those doing the creating and mixing and matching it’s easy to think that this was bound to happen since the number of different variations of heroes and the possibility that a group of villains would try to eradicate them is a fairly standard way of thinking in the comics. In a way, it almost feels as though the Omni-Avengers might be too easy to lose control with since the number of different ways there are to present one character after another is bound to make it possible for characters to emerge that feel a bit ridiculous, even if they feel like a good idea at the time. But at this point, it does feel as though people are excited enough to make an effort to get into the idea. It’s bound to be interesting, and it could be another sign of change in the MCU, but at the same time, it does feel like something that might get out of control at some point.

