Hello keyboard shortcuts, my old friend..... If you need to select multiple emails in Gmail all at once, either to mass-delete them, mass-archive them, or move them en-masse to a new label, keyboard shortcuts will be your new best friend. Of course, if you only have say five to select, it would be faster just clicking or tapping each one. But if you have twenty emails? Thirty? Then there’s a faster way to select them all.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO