ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ashes: Poor start leaves England needing world record to beat Australia in second Test

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rB87P_0dQv7pSU00

Haseeb Hameed was dismissed for a duck as England began their attempts to salvage the second Ashes Test with top-order failure.

Australia declared nine down for the second time in the match, leaving the tourists chasing either a world record fourth innings target of 468 or attempting to bat out more than four sessions to cling to a draw.

Neither outcome looked particularly believable as Hameed gloved a fine ball from Jhye Richardson in the second over, continuing a grimly predictable sequence for the openers. Hameed and Rory Burns have now shared opening stands of nought, 23, seven and four, routinely handing the hosts a new-ball sacrifice.

Burns and Dawid Malan reached the interval on 20 for one, with a challenging period under floodlights next up on the menu.

Australia had earlier finished up on 230 for nine, with half-centuries for Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head and four wickets split between the part-time spin of Joe Root and Malan.

England cut an increasingly passive sight as they meandered in the field, at one stage even asking Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson to turn in three overs of gentle off-breaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZDju_0dQv7pSU00

The day began with England already behind by 282 and, temporarily at least, captainless. Things had taken a darkly comic turn when skipper Joe Root was hit in the groin while taking throwdowns from spin coach Jeetan Patel in the warm-ups and a precautionary trip to hospital left Ben Stokes leading the team out.

Despite the overbearing match situation, England went on to enjoy possibly their most incisive passage of bowling to date. They kicked off the opening session by taking three for 10 and it might have been even better had Jos Buttler’s rollercoaster match with the gloves not continued.

James Anderson made short work of nightwatch Michael Neser, ripping one between bat and pad and taking out middle stump, before Stuart Broad outclassed the off-form Marcus Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AcPpZ_0dQv7pSU00

Buttler took a brilliant diving catch after a late edge whistled towards first slip, surely hoping to have put his two costly drops in the first innings behind him. Those hopes were crushed almost instantly, as he dropped Australia captain Steve Smith off the very next ball.

Broad gave him a perfect welcomer, snaring the edge and beginning to throw his arms out in celebration only for Buttler to go one-handed again and parry the chance. Broad shelved his disappointment to follow up with another fine delivery, thumping Smith’s front pad in front of off stump and racing off in celebration. Umpire Rod Tucker was unmoved and the DRS technology just allowed his call to stand.

Mercifully, Smith was unable to make his good fortune stick as he fell for six, brushing Robinson off his hip to leave Buttler another tricky chance.

In keeping with his unpredictable, up-and-down match, he held on. Soon after Stokes invited Robinson to experiment mid-spell with off-spin and the sight of the 6ft 6in seamer rolling his way through three overs of inoffensive twirlers took what has been a dispiriting match into new and faintly bizarre territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpVf8_0dQv7pSU00

From there, the game drifted towards the decisive moment when England would be called to bat again. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head shared a stand of 89 to keep their side in control of the narrative, both striking 51 before being dismissed.

Robinson got Head after going back to the day job with another spell of pace but four of the last five wickets were shared by two more occasional spinners. Root returned to the field and took care of Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc, while Dawid Malan’s lesser-spotted leg-breaks also got an airing.

He opened his Test account when Stokes pulled off a brilliant catch deep on the midwicket boundary to see off Labuschagne and closed the innings when Jhye Richardson sprayed a top edge to Buttler.

That left eight overs for England to bat but two was enough for Australia to get on the board, Richardson probing Hameed with a tempter that lifted sharply and had him caught behind off the back glove.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England face one last chance to save the Ashes and themselves

The good news is for the first time in a decade, England head to the colosseum of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the Ashes still live. The bad news is that is merely a quirk of the Covid-19 enforced schedule. The worse news is that Australia are 2-0 up, and this looks far from a dangerous lead. It is a scoreline England have never turned around in an Ashes series, and as such has them scrabbling around the bottom of the bag for some kind of solution. Changes are mooted in all departments. Zak Crawley is due to come in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeetan Patel
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Joe Root
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Dawid Malan
AFP

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday. After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win. If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders. Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.
SPORTS
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
The Independent

Santa Evra gets dizzy with Rudolph – Christmas Eve’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 24.FootballPatrice Evra was ready for Christmas.[xdelx]Becks felt festive.[xdelx]Kyle Walker man marked Frosty.🎵 We're walking in the air! 🎵 ⛄️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/crHnRud690— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 24, 2021Virgil Van Dijk returned to training.Back on track! Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4NUkDVruvG— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 24, 2021Diogo Jota and friends were in the Christmas spirit.Feliz Natal 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/DwIg6T3HRW— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) December 24, 2021Goalscoring goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was hoping...
WORLD
The Independent

Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Australia#World Record#Ashes Test
The Independent

‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to “bang out a hundred” as he plots an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test.After back-to-back defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, English cricket is in desperate need of some festive cheer in Melbourne and Root is desperate to be the not-so-secret Santa who delivers a special gift for those who decide to power through the night back home.“I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up,” he said.“I feel in a really good place with my batting. I...
SPORTS
AFP

Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back

England head into the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. After a nine-wicket thumping in Brisbane and then crashing by 275 runs in Adelaide, Joe Root's team must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their slim Ashes hopes alive. A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected on the opening day of the Test. As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn.
SPORTS
The Independent

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, Yorkshire have announced.Illingworth, who led England to a Test series victory over Australia Down Under in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets at 31.20.He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.Illingworth was the chairman of selectors for England between 1993 and 1996, and coached them in 1995-96. Read More Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’Patrick Vieira expects a barrage of boos when Crystal Palace visit TottenhamMikel Arteta admits ‘cloud’ over Arsenal’s attacking options
SPORTS
The Independent

Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes, head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and we...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.Peaty told Sky...
SPORTS
The Independent

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, to end a glittering 23-year career in the sport.A fun character, the 41-year-old made his international debut in 1998 and played 103 tests, 236 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals, taking 711 wickets across the three formats and winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20I World Cup.Singh took 417 wickets in Test cricket - which ranks him 14th all-time and is the fourth most in Indian cricket history. He did so at an average of 32.46 and a 2.84 economy. Singh...
SPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Green in no rush to be compared to ‘best in the world’ Ben Stokes

Australia’s Cameron Green is in no rush to be compared with Ashes counterpart Ben Stokes the all-rounder he rates as “the best in the world”.While England have built their most famous Ashes moments around all-action performers like Sir Ian Botham Andrew Flintoff and now Stokes, Australia have been searching for one of their own for years.As a 6ft 6in pace bowler who bats at number six, 22-year-old Green could be the missing piece of the Baggy Greens puzzle. He has already played his part in helping the hosts go 2-0 up ahead of the Boxing Day Test in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
WORLD
The Independent

Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ the latest milestone along a whirlwind journey for women’s rugby

Harlequins take on Wasps in a Premier 15s match on Monday but this one is like no other and is yet another milestone women’s rugby has hit in recent years.The match is part of Quins’ Big Game, which is hosted at Twickenham Stadium, and will be a doubleheader with the men. It will be the first women’s league match held at the home of English rugby and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.This historic fixture is another example of how the women’s game is going from strength to strength, and the quick progression is thanks to the introduction...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jess Breach to return for Harlequins after breaking her back in training

Electric winger Jess Breach will return for Harlequins on 27 December against Wasps after breaking her back in training.The 24-year-old injured her ankle in last season’s semi-final but got back on the pitch for two matches of this campaign in October. Then she broke her back in what she said could have been a life or death situation.“Nobody knew how bad it was going to be,” she told BBC Sport. “I just thought ‘I’ve got a dead back’, like you get a dead calf or dead quads. But then I couldn’t really move or walk so I had to go...
WORLD
The Independent

Newcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at Sharks

Sale’s Gallagher Premiership match away to Newcastle on Boxing Day has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sharks squad.Sale returned positive coronavirus tests overnight and “a significant number” of their squad have been ruled out of the match, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.The Professional Game Board (PGB) testing oversight group and Sale have agreed the risk is too great for the game to go ahead safely.Sadly we have to announce that ⁦@FalconsRugby⁩ v ⁦@SaleSharksRugby⁩ has been called off due to a Covid outbreak. We wish everyone affected a safe and speedy recovery. Full details...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

396K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy