England Lose Hameed As They Chase 468 To Beat Australia

By Martin PARRY
 3 days ago
England lost Haseeb Hameed for a duck as they reached 20-1 at tea chasing a massive 468 to win the second Ashes Test in Adelaide Sunday, needing a history-making miracle to avoid slumping 2-0 down in the series. No team has ever posted such a big score in a...

