England Lose Hameed As They Chase 468 To Beat Australia

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO