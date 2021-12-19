The spirit of Christmas

A beloved Christmas tradition is continuing at Bonner General Health. For over 50 years, Bonner General Health Auxiliary volunteers have been gifting families with babies born in December a special token of warmth. Sewn with love by BGH Auxiliary volunteers, each family receives a large flannel Christmas stocking blanket to celebrate their December birth, with each cut and sewn by our volunteers. In addition, individual knitters and local knitting groups provide hats and blankets for newborns year-round. Pictured is Kinzly Rae Romero in one of the stocking hand-made by BGH Auxiliary volunteers. She was born Dec. 13, 2021, at Bonner General Health to Hailey and Eric Romero. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long at birth and joined big brothers Keegan and Korbyn. Kinzly is sleeping cozily in one of the stockings hand-made by BGH Volunteers.
Comments / 0