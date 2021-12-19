The spirit of Christmas

Christmas was my favorite holiday growing up. It was natural for me, as a little kid who still believed in Santa Claus, to feel “the Christmas spirit.”. The merriment of those days and the joy that only the innocence of a child can truly express were things that I anxiously waited for all year long. To me, the prospect of a few presents under the beautifully decorated Christmas tree in our living room and the anticipation of discovering what Santa brought us was enough to make me the first to go to bed on Christmas Eve, so tomorrow “would get here faster.” Shockingly enough, those were the very same things that kept me up all night, but I was happy and equally excited.

