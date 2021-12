When choosing gifts for a mama-to-be or new mom, whether she's your partner, sister, or BFF, you can't go wrong with the theme of self-care. This holiday season, pamper your pregnant (or newly minted mom) pal by buying a gift that promotes rest, relaxation, and self-love. This can be a cozy PJs set, a fragrant candle, or something that will be as comforting at the hospital as it is at home, like a pair of slippers. Practical gifts, such as a diaper bag or something for the baby, also help alleviate some of the stress of prepping for and having a newborn. Ahead, we provide examples of these ideas and more, so you can give the incredible mama in your life the thoughtful gift she truly deserves.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO