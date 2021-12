Coach says Phinisee, Johnson still a 'work in progress'. Indiana coach Mike Woodson is demanding of his players, maybe none more so than his point guards. “I've always thought a good or great point guard has got to be able to run offense,” Woodson said. “He's got to know who needs the ball. If Trayce (Jackson-Davis) has got it going, the point guard has got to find ways to get him the ball. “If a guy hasn't had a shot in a while, the point guard needs to know, 'Hey, I've got to get this guy a shot.' That's what great point guards do.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO