NHL

Third-Period Comeback Sinks Gulls As Losing Streak Hits Three

sandiegogulls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA furious third-period comeback by the San Jose Barracuda grounded the San Diego Gulls 4-1 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Evander Kane led the charge for the Barracuda, collecting 1-1=2 points to extend his scoring streak to four games. Scott Reedy and Jaycob Megna collected shorthanded tallies while Patrick Holaway...

www.sandiegogulls.com

sandiegogulls.com

PREVIEW: Gulls, Heat Reignite Rivalry Before League's Holiday Break

The San Diego Gulls are home for the holidays and aiming to break their three-game losing streak tonight when they host the Stockton Heat in their final game before the holiday break (7 p.m. PT; TV: AHL TV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network). The Gulls are 0-3-0-0 against the Heat this...
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Gulls, Heat Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols Affecting Stockton

The San Diego Gulls vs. the Stockton Heat game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 has been postponed. The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, their game scheduled for tonight at San Diego (AHL Game #399) has been postponed. The Heat organization...
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
zonecoverage.com

The Wild Have Developed A Killer Instinct In the Third Period

A lot of folks are wondering if the Minnesota Wild are for real. There’s a lot to like for sure. The Wild no longer employ a dump-and-chase strategy. Instead, it’s a much more up-tempo, aesthetically pleasing style of play predicated on possessing the puck. They create a lot of scoring chances and frequently convert them. As of this writing, Minnesota ranks second, only behind the Colorado Avalanche, in goals. Indeed, that’s one of the most drastic changes from past editions of the Wild.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES

