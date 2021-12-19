Monroeville tops Plymouth for third win

PLYMOUTH — The Monroeville girls basketball team improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Firelands Conference after it held off host Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles trailed 11-6 after one quarter, but outscored the Big Red (0-8, 0-4) by a 13-4 margin in the second quarter to take a 19-15 halftime lead.

The game remained tight throughout the second half as the two teams played to a 21-21 stalemate.

Hannah Lyons scored 18 points for Monroeville, with Stacey Legg adding 10. Erin Stevens scored 22 of Plymouth’s 36 points.

Monroeville is at Fremont St. Joseph on Monday and visits Crestview on Tuesday, while the Big Red visits New London on Tuesday.

MONROEVILLE (3-1, 2-1)

Lilly Barman 1-2—4; Stacey Legg 3-3—10; Ava Krueger 1-1—3; Emily Scheid 0-1—1; Graisyn Yoder 1-2—4; Hannah Lyons 6-3—18. TOTALS 12-12—40.

PLYMOUTH (0-8, 0-4)

Branham 2-0—4; Stevens 5-9—22; Hoak 2-0—4; Spears 3-0—6. TOTALS 12-9—36.

Monroeville 6 13 12 9 — 40

Plymouth 11 4 11 10 — 36

3-point FGs: (M) Lyons 3, Legg; (P) Stevens 3

Mapleton 42, New London 16

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats were held to just a single point in the second and fourth quarters of Saturday’s home FC loss to the Mounties.

Emilee Rowland scored nine points to lead New London (0-8, 0-4).

MAPLETON (6-3, 3-2)

Holly Earl 4-2—10; Sara Hickey 5-1—13; Bailey Davis 1-2—4; Maggie Hellickson 1-0—2; Heidi Early 4-0—8; Bre McKean 1-1—3; Kirsten Flora 1-0—2. TOTALS 17-6—42.

NEW LONDON (0-8, 0-4)

Madison Rowland 1-0—2; Alyssa Henry 0-1—1; Emilee Rowland 3-2—9; Grace Popa 2-0—4. TOTALS 6-3—16.

Mapleton 13 7 13 9 — 42

New London 5 1 9 1 — 16

3-ponit FGs: (MAP) Hickey 2; (NL) E. Rowland

Crestview 52, South Central 50

GREENWICH — The Trojans narrowly missed handing the Cougars their first loss of the season on Saturday.

With the two-point loss, South Central fell to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the FC. The Cougars won for a sixth straight time to improve to 6-3 overall and 5-0 in the FC.

South Central is at Western Reserve on Tuesday.

JUNIOR HIGH

Norwalk 49, Sandusky 11

The Norwalk eighth-grade girls basketball team improved to 6-0 with a 49-11 win over Sandusky in SBC Lake action on Dec. 16.

Trinity Lazzaro scored 20 points for Norwalk, followed by Xavi Immel with 12. Also scoring for Norwalk was Delaney Illuzzi with six points, Sydney Moehlman (5), Audryn Ott (4) and Reagan Mooney (2).

South Central 48, St. Paul 16

GREENWICH — The Trojans topped the Flyers on Saturday by 32 points.

For South Central, Kaili Ingram scored 15 points, followed by Emily Lamoreaux with 13 and Macy Deppen with nine.

The Trojans travel to Monroeville on Tuesday.